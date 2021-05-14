Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Position Reduced by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its position in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 32.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 366,470 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 177,159 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.31% of Zendesk worth $48,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Zendesk by 747.1% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,105,653 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $158,241,000 after buying an additional 975,127 shares in the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lifted its stake in Zendesk by 226.8% during the fourth quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 50,795 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,270,000 after buying an additional 35,253 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Zendesk during the fourth quarter valued at about $361,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 112,205 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,561,000. 97.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zendesk alerts:

In other news, insider Inamarie Johnson sold 1,561 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.28, for a total value of $200,245.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,020,865.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.66, for a total value of $6,829,582.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 833,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,797,713.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 185,872 shares of company stock worth $26,867,404. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZEN stock opened at $130.67 on Friday. Zendesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.92 and a 12 month high of $166.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $141.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.24. The company has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a PE ratio of -83.23 and a beta of 1.27.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ZEN shares. Cowen upped their target price on Zendesk from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Zendesk from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Zendesk in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JMP Securities upped their target price on Zendesk from $143.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zendesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Zendesk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.47.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.