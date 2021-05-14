Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Shares Sold by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 26.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,051 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,850 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $4,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 5.0% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 25,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Aspen Technology by 16.0% in the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Aspen Technology by 24.4% in the first quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Aspen Technology by 27.8% in the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Aspen Technology by 5.6% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 63,903 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,223,000 after acquiring an additional 3,364 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AZPN shares. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $135.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Aspen Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.83.

In other Aspen Technology news, EVP John Hague sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.36, for a total value of $83,248.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,902,630.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aspen Technology stock opened at $140.50 on Friday. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.15 and a 12-month high of $162.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 42.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $144.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.74.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.06). Aspen Technology had a net margin of 37.15% and a return on equity of 49.40%. The company had revenue of $162.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.37 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aspen Technology Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

