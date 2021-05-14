Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $3,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its position in Service Co. International by 21.7% during the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 3,582,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,900,000 after buying an additional 638,504 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Service Co. International by 246.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Service Co. International by 9.0% during the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Service Co. International by 13.9% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,553,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,331,000 after buying an additional 311,000 shares during the period. Finally, Opus Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Service Co. International by 19.0% during the first quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 57,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after buying an additional 9,232 shares during the period. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Service Co. International from $54.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday.

Service Co. International stock opened at $54.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.73 and its 200-day moving average is $50.28. The company has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Service Co. International has a 12 month low of $33.93 and a 12 month high of $56.74.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.33. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 13.62%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.21%.

Service Co. International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 12th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Service Co. International news, Director Alan R. Buckwalter III sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total transaction of $2,240,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,598,471.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tammy R. Moore sold 3,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total value of $208,465.39. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,182,190.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,711 shares of company stock valued at $2,838,013. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

