State of Michigan Retirement System Has $3.31 Million Position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,420 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $3,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 17,569 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 58.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 484 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Wynn Resorts during the first quarter worth $622,000. US Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wynn Resorts during the first quarter worth $318,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 12.7% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,243 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 69.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.19.

Shares of WYNN opened at $122.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 2.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $127.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.51. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1 year low of $67.54 and a 1 year high of $143.88.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The casino operator reported ($2.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.00) by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $725.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $765.29 million. Wynn Resorts had a negative net margin of 25.71% and a negative return on equity of 96.61%. Wynn Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($3.54) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -14.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 3,015 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $384,412.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,940,357.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total value of $47,916.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,897 shares in the company, valued at $826,191.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

