Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP) by 29.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 138,198 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,436 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners were worth $7,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CCEP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners during the 4th quarter worth $212,065,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,646,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in Coca-Cola European Partners by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,325,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,156 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,134,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,874,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,881,000 after purchasing an additional 583,137 shares during the last quarter. 23.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Coca-Cola European Partners stock opened at $58.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 0.78. Coca-Cola European Partners plc has a 12-month low of $34.02 and a 12-month high of $59.02.
About Coca-Cola European Partners
Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.
