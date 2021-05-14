Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP) by 29.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 138,198 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,436 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners were worth $7,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CCEP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners during the 4th quarter worth $212,065,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,646,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in Coca-Cola European Partners by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,325,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,156 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,134,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,874,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,881,000 after purchasing an additional 583,137 shares during the last quarter. 23.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola European Partners stock opened at $58.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 0.78. Coca-Cola European Partners plc has a 12-month low of $34.02 and a 12-month high of $59.02.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CCEP shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Coca-Cola European Partners in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Societe Generale cut Coca-Cola European Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.45 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Coca-Cola European Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.63.

About Coca-Cola European Partners

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

