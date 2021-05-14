CRH (LON:CRH) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3,204.20

Shares of CRH plc (LON:CRH) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,204.20 ($41.86) and traded as high as GBX 3,557 ($46.47). CRH shares last traded at GBX 3,544 ($46.30), with a volume of 1,406,716 shares.

Separately, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,775 ($49.32) target price on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

Get CRH alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.13. The company has a market cap of £28.28 billion and a PE ratio of 34.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,451.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,207.67.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a $0.93 dividend. This is an increase from CRH’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a yield of 2.02%. CRH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.90%.

CRH Company Profile (LON:CRH)

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

Featured Article: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.