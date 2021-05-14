SunOpta (TSE:SOY) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $15.70

SunOpta Inc. (TSE:SOY) (NASDAQ:STKL) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$15.70 and traded as low as C$13.35. SunOpta shares last traded at C$14.08, with a volume of 266,917 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$16.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$15.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Get SunOpta alerts:

SunOpta (TSE:SOY) (NASDAQ:STKL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$267.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$418.24 million. On average, analysts forecast that SunOpta Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for SunOpta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunOpta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.