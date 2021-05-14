ReNeuron Group (LON:RENE) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $131.39

ReNeuron Group plc (LON:RENE) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 131.39 ($1.72) and traded as low as GBX 131.20 ($1.71). ReNeuron Group shares last traded at GBX 132 ($1.72), with a volume of 82,123 shares trading hands.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 131.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 108.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.98, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of £73.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78.

ReNeuron Group plc develops and sells cell-based therapies in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the development of CTX stem cell therapy candidate that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for stroke disability; and human retinal progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for treating retinitis pigmentosa, a blindness-causing disease.

