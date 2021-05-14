Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) Upgraded to “Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) was upgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on VVNT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vivint Smart Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Vivint Smart Home from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Vivint Smart Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

VVNT opened at $11.72 on Friday. Vivint Smart Home has a 1-year low of $9.95 and a 1-year high of $25.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 83.71 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.89.

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $332.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.87 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Vivint Smart Home will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,887,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,995,000 after purchasing an additional 295,084 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 981,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,051,000 after purchasing an additional 120,924 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 796,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,523,000 after purchasing an additional 21,594 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 596,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,369,000 after purchasing an additional 143,208 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 404,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,389,000 after purchasing an additional 43,661 shares during the period. 78.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vivint Smart Home

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

