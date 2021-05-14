YETI (NYSE:YETI) Given New $106.00 Price Target at Citigroup

YETI (NYSE:YETI) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $101.00 to $106.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.51% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of YETI from $77.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of YETI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of YETI from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of YETI from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of YETI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.40.

Get YETI alerts:

Shares of YETI stock opened at $85.82 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. YETI has a twelve month low of $24.82 and a twelve month high of $90.65. The stock has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.80.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.17. YETI had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 84.63%. The firm had revenue of $247.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that YETI will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total value of $1,628,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,751 shares in the company, valued at $21,876,331.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 3,045 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total transaction of $222,863.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,204,775.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,264 shares of company stock valued at $6,525,142. 10.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in YETI by 600.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in YETI during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in YETI during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in YETI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in YETI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

YETI Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

See Also: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.