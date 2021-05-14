Oppenheimer Upgrades Unity Software (NYSE:U) to Outperform

Unity Software (NYSE:U) was upgraded by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on U. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Unity Software from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.10.

Shares of NYSE:U opened at $80.91 on Friday. Unity Software has a 52 week low of $65.11 and a 52 week high of $174.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.31.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $234.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.08 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Unity Software will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 217,124 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total transaction of $23,692,570.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,325,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,171,374.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Clive Downie sold 33,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total transaction of $3,069,302.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 167,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,449,090.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 521,914 shares of company stock valued at $54,089,913 over the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Unity Software by 291.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Unity Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in Unity Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 61.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

