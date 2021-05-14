Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Stock Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Moderna were worth $7,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Park Capital Group purchased a new stake in Moderna during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Moderna by 81.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $149.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $60.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.51, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $154.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.76. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.13 and a twelve month high of $189.26.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.80. Moderna had a negative net margin of 242.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was up 24112.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Moderna from $206.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on Moderna from $182.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Moderna from $178.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Moderna presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.88.

In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.28, for a total transaction of $1,568,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,444,868 shares in the company, valued at $1,123,211,595.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 4,888 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total transaction of $591,790.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,101,703 shares in the company, valued at $254,453,182.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,721,390 shares of company stock valued at $836,017,001 over the last quarter. 29.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

