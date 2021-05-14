Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,999 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.09% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $7,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 451,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,386,000 after acquiring an additional 41,730 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the fourth quarter worth $2,612,000. Willis Investment Counsel raised its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 101,140 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,722,000 after purchasing an additional 46,373 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 66.7% during the first quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 25,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 32,797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. 94.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

RGA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $126.00 to $122.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $96.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.78.

Shares of RGA opened at $127.89 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $129.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.16. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $66.99 and a 12-month high of $134.93.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.98). The company had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 5.43%. Reinsurance Group of America’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.97%.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.