Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 4,447 Shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,447 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Lindsay were worth $8,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 16.3% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 190,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,738,000 after buying an additional 26,697 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 205,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,348,000 after purchasing an additional 74,752 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lindsay by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 6,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Lindsay by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 270,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,727,000 after buying an additional 10,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Lindsay in the 4th quarter worth about $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LNN opened at $163.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.50 and a beta of 0.32. Lindsay Co. has a 1-year low of $81.13 and a 1-year high of $179.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $165.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.37.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $143.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.50 million. Lindsay had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 7.89%. Lindsay’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lindsay Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from Lindsay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio is 35.96%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

About Lindsay

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

