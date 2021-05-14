Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 9,085 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,145 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,085 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $8,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,939,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 125,347 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,525,000 after acquiring an additional 4,782 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 28,458 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 19,583 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter worth $425,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

In related news, Director David B. Kilpatrick sold 4,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $331,973.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,319. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNG opened at $82.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.60. The company has a market capitalization of $20.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.58. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.53 and a fifty-two week high of $83.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 10.94%. Cheniere Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

LNG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Monday, January 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.71.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.