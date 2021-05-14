CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 26.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,447 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $8,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike by 361.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 3,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth $709,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. 60.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.80, for a total transaction of $4,996,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 93,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total transaction of $18,295,423.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 367,433 shares of company stock worth $75,768,511. 11.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CRWD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $295.00 to $265.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.52.

CrowdStrike stock opened at $183.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -382.83 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $199.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.71. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.51 and a 1 year high of $251.28.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $264.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.56 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 13.40% and a negative return on equity of 12.79%. The company’s revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

