ContourGlobal plc (LON:GLO) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3.17

ContourGlobal plc (LON:GLO) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.17 ($0.04) per share on Friday, June 11th. This represents a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from ContourGlobal’s previous dividend of $2.91. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of GLO stock opened at GBX 196.83 ($2.57) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,475.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 200.36 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 202.93. The company has a market cap of £1.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.71. ContourGlobal has a 1-year low of GBX 145.97 ($1.91) and a 1-year high of GBX 223 ($2.91).

ContourGlobal plc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, develops, and operates wholesale power generation businesses in Europe, Latin America, and Africa. The company operates in Thermal Energy and Renewable Energy segments. It generates electricity from coal, lignite, natural gas, fuel oil, diesel, wind, solar, and hydro power plants with total installed capacity of 4.8 GW.

