ContourGlobal plc (LON:GLO) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3.17

ContourGlobal plc (LON:GLO) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.17 ($0.04) per share on Friday, June 11th. This represents a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from ContourGlobal’s previous dividend of $2.91. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of GLO stock opened at GBX 196.83 ($2.57) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,475.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 200.36 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 202.93. The company has a market cap of £1.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.71. ContourGlobal has a 1-year low of GBX 145.97 ($1.91) and a 1-year high of GBX 223 ($2.91).
ContourGlobal Company Profile
Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?
Receive News & Ratings for ContourGlobal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContourGlobal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.