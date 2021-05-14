Autoliv, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.62 (NYSE:ALV)

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of 0.62 per share by the auto parts company on Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th.

Autoliv has decreased its dividend by 74.0% over the last three years.

NYSE ALV opened at $98.33 on Friday. Autoliv has a 1 year low of $52.93 and a 1 year high of $107.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.87 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.23.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Autoliv will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Autoliv from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Autoliv from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Autoliv from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Autoliv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.47.

In other news, insider Jennifer Cheng sold 318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total transaction of $29,062.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,240.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Fredrik Westin sold 1,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total value of $98,737.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,475.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Autoliv stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) by 73.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,767 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,360 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Autoliv worth $4,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.25% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

