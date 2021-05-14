NextEnergy Solar Declares Dividend of GBX 1.76 (LON:NESF)

NextEnergy Solar (LON:NESF) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.76 ($0.02) per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of NESF stock opened at GBX 101.40 ($1.32) on Friday. NextEnergy Solar has a 52-week low of GBX 96.50 ($1.26) and a 52-week high of GBX 130.80 ($1.71). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.91, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of £595.21 million and a P/E ratio of -21.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 99.52 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 103.13.

Get NextEnergy Solar alerts:

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of NextEnergy Solar in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.

NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited is a closed-ended investment company. The Company’s principal activities and investment objectives are to provide investors with a sustainable and attractive dividend that increases in line with retail price index over the long-term by investing in a portfolio of solar photovoltaic (PV) assets that are located in the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for NextEnergy Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEnergy Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.