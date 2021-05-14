SteepCoin (STEEP) Market Capitalization Achieves $86,966.42

SteepCoin (CURRENCY:STEEP) traded down 25.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 14th. During the last seven days, SteepCoin has traded 14.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SteepCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. SteepCoin has a total market capitalization of $86,966.42 and approximately $86.00 worth of SteepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $810.46 or 0.01593969 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 62.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000297 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 109.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000122 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000032 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SteepCoin Profile

SteepCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. SteepCoin’s total supply is 189,569,725 coins and its circulating supply is 181,505,253 coins. SteepCoin’s official Twitter account is @steepcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. SteepCoin’s official website is www.steepcoin.net/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “SteepCoin main target is to build a full-fledged platform, providing the most secure and the fastest transactions of any kind of information between clients, which allows use it as payment method in mobile apps and PC games and getting PoS rewards from mobile devices anywhere the users want and allows making profitable deals using smart-contract technology and release tokens and projects basing on SteepCoin Blockchain. “

SteepCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SteepCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SteepCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SteepCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

