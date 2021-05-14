Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.63.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RHP. Truist raised their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 6th.

NYSE RHP opened at $73.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.87 and a beta of 1.79. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a one year low of $22.01 and a one year high of $86.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.19.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($1.16). The firm had revenue of $84.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.31 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 34.71% and a negative return on equity of 62.16%. The firm’s revenue was down 73.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ryman Hospitality Properties will post -3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, EVP Scott J. Lynn sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.98, for a total value of $209,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,177 shares in the company, valued at $1,106,604.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Fazal F. Merchant sold 1,337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total value of $111,519.17. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RHP. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the first quarter valued at $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

