HyperExchange (HX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.12 Million

HyperExchange (CURRENCY:HX) traded 10.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 14th. HyperExchange has a market capitalization of $1.12 million and approximately $14,750.00 worth of HyperExchange was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HyperExchange coin can currently be purchased for $0.0189 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, HyperExchange has traded down 25.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001967 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002802 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $319.13 or 0.00627646 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.43 or 0.00081490 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.12 or 0.00240175 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 33.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00005172 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $613.71 or 0.01207009 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.86 or 0.00037083 BTC.

HyperExchange Coin Profile

HyperExchange’s total supply is 90,767,836 coins and its circulating supply is 59,415,498 coins. HyperExchange’s official Twitter account is @HyperExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . HyperExchange’s official website is hx.cash

HyperExchange Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperExchange directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperExchange should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HyperExchange using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

