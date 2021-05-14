ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) will post $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ICL Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the highest is $0.10. ICL Group posted earnings per share of $0.06 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ICL Group will report full year earnings of $0.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.48. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ICL Group.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. ICL Group had a positive return on equity of 5.99% and a negative net margin of 0.12%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ICL. Zacks Investment Research raised ICL Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ICL Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on ICL Group from $5.25 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday.

NYSE ICL opened at $6.69 on Tuesday. ICL Group has a 12 month low of $2.92 and a 12 month high of $7.07. The stock has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a $0.0525 dividend. This is a boost from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.62%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in ICL Group by 930.0% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 11,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 10,230 shares in the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD increased its position in ICL Group by 40.9% in the first quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 1,266,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,437,000 after buying an additional 368,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in ICL Group in the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in ICL Group in the fourth quarter worth about $409,000. Finally, Plaisance Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ICL Group in the fourth quarter worth about $385,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.38% of the company’s stock.

ICL Group Company Profile

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

