Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

NASDAQ FTEK opened at $2.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.46. The company has a market capitalization of $66.87 million, a PE ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 6.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Fuel Tech has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $7.04.

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.07. Fuel Tech had a negative return on equity of 21.29% and a negative net margin of 33.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fuel Tech will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Fuel Tech in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Fuel Tech in the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Fuel Tech by 47.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 16,340 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fuel Tech by 4.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 160,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 7,428 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Fuel Tech by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,466,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,691,000 after buying an additional 218,677 shares during the period. 24.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fuel Tech Company Profile

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. It operates through two segments, Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources by low and ultra-low NOx burners; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; advanced selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ULNB, OFA, and SNCR components, as well as downsized SCR catalyst, ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; NOxOUT CASCADE and NOxOUT-SCR processes; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems.

