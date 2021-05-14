ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $55.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $57.00. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 163.28% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ADCT. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on ADC Therapeutics from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ADC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. ADC Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.83.

Get ADC Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of ADCT stock opened at $20.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 15.55 and a current ratio of 15.55. ADC Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $20.21 and a 52-week high of $56.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion and a PE ratio of -8.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.22 and its 200 day moving average is $29.60.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.54. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ADC Therapeutics will post -3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ADC Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,921,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,800,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,642,000 after buying an additional 502,171 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of ADC Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $685,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 220.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 89,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after buying an additional 61,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of ADC Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $276,000. 40.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ADC Therapeutics

ADC Therapeutics SA, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its lead product candidates are loncastuximab tesirine (ADCT-402), an ADC that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma, and Phase III clinical trial in combination with rituximab to treat relapsed or refractory DLBCL, as well as Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for relapsed or refractory DLBCL and mantle cell lymphoma; and camidanlumab tesirine (ADCT-301), an ADC that is in a pivotal Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and Phase Ib clinical trial for selected advanced solid tumors.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for ADC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.