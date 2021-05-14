$1.41 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) will announce $1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for The Hershey’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.34 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.47. The Hershey reported earnings per share of $1.31 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that The Hershey will report full year earnings of $6.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.83 to $6.92. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $7.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.14 to $7.44. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow The Hershey.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The Hershey had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 70.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. The Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of The Hershey from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The Hershey from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Hershey from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Hershey from $172.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Hershey presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.33.

Shares of HSY opened at $171.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The Hershey has a 12-month low of $125.50 and a 12-month high of $172.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $161.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.804 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.71%.

In related news, SVP Christopher M. Scalia sold 8,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.47, for a total transaction of $1,222,961.87. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,318 shares in the company, valued at $1,115,775.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.26, for a total transaction of $398,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 185,497 shares in the company, valued at $29,542,252.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,926 shares of company stock worth $2,914,171 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in The Hershey in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Hershey in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in The Hershey by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP increased its stake in The Hershey by 2,728.6% in the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in The Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

