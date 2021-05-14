PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) Earns “Buy” Rating from Oppenheimer

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Oppenheimer in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

PDSB has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright increased their target price on PDS Biotechnology from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut PDS Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 17th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a report on Saturday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDSB opened at $4.48 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.63. PDS Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $0.84 and a fifty-two week high of $7.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 2.70.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.05. Equities research analysts forecast that PDS Biotechnology will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 828,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 44,864 shares during the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 4.1% during the first quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 248,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 9,885 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 84.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 170,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 77,911 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Andesa Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 100.0% during the first quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 33,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 16,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

PDS Biotechnology Company Profile

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing multifunctional cancer immunotherapies. Its lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, human papillomavirus associated malignancies, and cervical cancer.

