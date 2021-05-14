PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) Earns “Buy” Rating from Oppenheimer

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Oppenheimer in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.
PDSB has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright increased their target price on PDS Biotechnology from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut PDS Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 17th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a report on Saturday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.27.
Shares of NASDAQ:PDSB opened at $4.48 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.63. PDS Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $0.84 and a fifty-two week high of $7.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 2.70.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 828,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 44,864 shares during the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 4.1% during the first quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 248,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 9,885 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 84.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 170,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 77,911 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Andesa Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 100.0% during the first quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 33,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 16,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.80% of the company’s stock.
PDS Biotechnology Company Profile
PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing multifunctional cancer immunotherapies. Its lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, human papillomavirus associated malignancies, and cervical cancer.
