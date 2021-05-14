Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) Major Shareholder Ault Global Holdings, Inc. Buys 10,000 Shares

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) major shareholder Ault Global Holdings, Inc. bought 10,000 shares of Medalist Diversified REIT stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.48 per share, with a total value of $14,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ MDRR opened at $1.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.36 million, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.10. Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $6.13.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kanawha Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Medalist Diversified REIT in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. 2.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc is a Maryland corporation formed on September 28, 2015. Beginning with our taxable year ended December 31, 2017, we believe that we have operated in a manner qualifying us as a real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ), and we have elected to be taxed as a REIT for federal income tax purposes.

