Ieq Capital LLC Has $936,000 Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,864 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,116,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,411,901,000 after acquiring an additional 4,999,115 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,832,503,000. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 25,785,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,699,622,000 after buying an additional 5,512,418 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,013,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,033,000 after buying an additional 116,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,247,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,821,000 after buying an additional 2,023,647 shares during the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on C. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Edward Jones lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet upgraded Citigroup from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Wolfe Research cut Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Citigroup has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.11.

NYSE:C opened at $75.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.40. The stock has a market cap of $155.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.76 and a 52 week high of $76.84.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.34 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Further Reading: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.