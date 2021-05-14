Ieq Capital LLC Buys Shares of 5,003 Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Zoetis by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Zoetis by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Zoetis by 1,250.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Zoetis by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 12,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total value of $324,792.75. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 11,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total transaction of $1,979,919.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,282 shares in the company, valued at $6,173,019.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ZTS opened at $170.85 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $121.50 and a one year high of $176.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.47. The firm has a market cap of $81.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.70, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $165.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.71.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James raised their target price on Zoetis from $166.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.67.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

