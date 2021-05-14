3,345 Shares in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Purchased by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 3,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $909,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Essex Property Trust by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in Essex Property Trust by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ESS opened at $287.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.79. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.30 and a 52-week high of $300.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $285.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $257.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.45). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 39.89%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.48 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 62.48%.

ESS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James restated a “sell” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $309.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $303.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Essex Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $284.13.

Essex Property Trust Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

