MoonTrust (MNTT) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $21,038.00

MoonTrust (CURRENCY:MNTT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 14th. MoonTrust has a market capitalization of $6.03 million and approximately $21,038.00 worth of MoonTrust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MoonTrust coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, MoonTrust has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001967 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002802 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $319.13 or 0.00627646 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.43 or 0.00081490 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.12 or 0.00240175 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 33.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00005172 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $613.71 or 0.01207009 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.86 or 0.00037083 BTC.

MoonTrust Profile

MoonTrust’s total supply is 974,750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 699,500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for MoonTrust is https://reddit.com/r/moontrust and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MoonTrust’s official Twitter account is @MoonTrustTeam

Buying and Selling MoonTrust

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonTrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MoonTrust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MoonTrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

