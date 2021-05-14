Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Boliden AB (publ) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Get Boliden AB (publ) alerts:

Boliden AB (publ) stock opened at $83.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.43. Boliden AB has a 12 month low of $37.19 and a 12 month high of $85.53.

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.16.

About Boliden AB (publ)

Boliden AB (publ) engages in exploring, extracting, and processing base metals and precious metals in Sweden, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters. The company explores for copper, zinc, nickel, lead, gold, silver, platinum, and palladium deposits.

See Also: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Boliden AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boliden AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.