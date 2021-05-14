Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.90.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LILA. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price target (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Liberty Latin America in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Liberty Latin America from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liberty Latin America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of LILA stock opened at $13.86 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.14. Liberty Latin America has a 12-month low of $7.55 and a 12-month high of $14.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 1.42.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.48. On average, equities analysts expect that Liberty Latin America will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Brian D. Zook sold 5,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total transaction of $85,958.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,414.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John M. Winter sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total value of $548,720.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $784,337.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 121,486 shares of company stock worth $1,730,529. Company insiders own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Liberty Latin America during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Liberty Latin America by 10,642.9% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Latin America during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Liberty Latin America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Liberty Latin America by 124.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.09% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

