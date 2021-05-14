Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Stake Boosted by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 44.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,356 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $4,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LSI. PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of Life Storage during the first quarter valued at approximately $109,855,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Life Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,244,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 223.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 311,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,189,000 after purchasing an additional 215,143 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Life Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,242,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,632,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $672,479,000 after purchasing an additional 189,025 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Life Storage alerts:

In other news, COO Edward F. Killeen sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total transaction of $162,469.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 68,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,523,034.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total value of $477,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LSI. Raymond James increased their price objective on Life Storage from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI raised Life Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Life Storage from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Life Storage from $85.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.50.

LSI opened at $96.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Life Storage, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.11 and a 1-year high of $97.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.87.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $171.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.24 million. Life Storage had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 25.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Life Storage, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th were given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.67%.

Life Storage Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

Featured Article: What is operating income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.