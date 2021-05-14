Texas Permanent School Fund Reduces Position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 9.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,029 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,043 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $5,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PCTY. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the third quarter worth about $662,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,428 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,941,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,936,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the fourth quarter worth about $490,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 735 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 68.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Paylocity stock opened at $158.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $105.49 and a 52-week high of $218.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.50, a P/E/G ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $184.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.95.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.21. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The firm had revenue of $186.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PCTY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $224.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $240.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Paylocity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.94.

Paylocity Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

