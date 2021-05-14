Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.220-0.270 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.23 billion-$1.26 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.16 billion.Elanco Animal Health also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.000-1.060 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on ELAN. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Barclays upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James reiterated a hold rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, G.Research upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.46.

NYSE ELAN opened at $33.95 on Friday. Elanco Animal Health has a 12 month low of $18.37 and a 12 month high of $34.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.57.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 8.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 88.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, insider R David Hoover bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.44 per share, with a total value of $811,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 41,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,361,182.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Art A. Garcia bought 1,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.88 per share, for a total transaction of $50,142.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,369.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

