Exane Derivatives Sells 1,207 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Exane Derivatives lowered its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 92.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 95 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,207 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Equinix were worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EQIX. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $416,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

EQIX opened at $715.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $700.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $703.75. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $586.73 and a 1 year high of $839.77. The stock has a market cap of $64.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($4.29). Equinix had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $2.87 dividend. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.33%.

Several research firms recently commented on EQIX. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Equinix from $864.00 to $811.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Equinix from $883.00 to $849.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $820.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $832.06.

In related news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $692.69, for a total value of $653,206.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,099,135.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 59 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $723.64, for a total transaction of $42,694.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,836 shares of company stock valued at $6,692,520. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

