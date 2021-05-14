Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Chairman Sells $575,104.50 in Stock

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 8,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.10, for a total value of $575,104.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 135,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,203,578.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:ALK opened at $67.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.39 and a 12-month high of $74.25. The firm has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.93 and a beta of 1.81.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($3.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.63) by $0.12. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 19.39% and a negative net margin of 13.96%. The firm had revenue of $797.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.52 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.82) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -10.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BancorpSouth Bank raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 8,647 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 10,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 3.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,434 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in Alaska Air Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,423 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALK has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their target price on Alaska Air Group from $54.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Alaska Air Group to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alaska Air Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.54.

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

