QLC Chain (QLC) Reaches One Day Volume of $885,470.00

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 14th. During the last seven days, QLC Chain has traded down 11.9% against the US dollar. One QLC Chain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0708 or 0.00000139 BTC on exchanges. QLC Chain has a total market capitalization of $17.00 million and $885,470.00 worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get QLC Chain alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001967 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002802 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $319.13 or 0.00627646 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.43 or 0.00081490 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.12 or 0.00240175 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 28.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 33.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00005172 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $613.71 or 0.01207009 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.86 or 0.00037083 BTC.

About QLC Chain

QLC Chain’s genesis date was December 21st, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 coins. QLC Chain’s official website is qlcchain.org . QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . QLC Chain’s official message board is medium.com/qlc-chain . The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “QLC Chain is the next generation public Blockchain for decentralized Network-as-a-Service(NaaS). The QLC Chain and supporting ecosystem will enable any individual, business or organization to leverage their network resources to instantly become a service provider or network operator. It deploys a multidimensional Block Lattice architecture and uses virtual machines (VM) to manage and support integrated Smart Contract functionality. Additionally, QLC Chain utilizes dual consensus: Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) and Shannon Consensus, which is a novel consensus developed by the QLC Chain team. Through the use of this dual consensus protocol and multidimensional Block Lattice architecture, QLC Chain is able to perform a high number of transactions per second (TPS), provide scalability and an inherently decentralized environment for NaaS related decentralized applications (dApp). “

QLC Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QLC Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QLC Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QLC Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “QLCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for QLC Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QLC Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.