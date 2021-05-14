Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Declares $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share on Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd.

Chicago Rivet & Machine has decreased its dividend payment by 54.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Chicago Rivet & Machine alerts:

CVR stock opened at $26.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.58 million, a PE ratio of -36.27 and a beta of 0.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.57. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a fifty-two week low of $19.36 and a fifty-two week high of $33.60.

Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 19th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.27 million during the quarter. Chicago Rivet & Machine had a negative return on equity of 2.47% and a negative net margin of 2.67%.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Company Profile

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. It operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment manufactures automatic rivet setting machines and assembly equipment, as well as parts and tools for related machines.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for Chicago Rivet & Machine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicago Rivet & Machine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.