Truist Securities Initiates Coverage on Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY)

Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist started coverage on Lazydays in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Lazydays from a c- rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAZY opened at $21.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.42. The stock has a market cap of $233.10 million, a P/E ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 1.68. Lazydays has a 52-week low of $3.55 and a 52-week high of $25.74.

Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $196.57 million during the quarter. Lazydays had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 2.89%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Lazydays during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Lazydays during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Lazydays by 4,493.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 4,853 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in Lazydays in the 1st quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lazydays by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 2,398 shares during the period. 32.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lazydays

Lazydays Holdings, Inc operates recreation vehicle (RV) dealerships under the Lazydays name in the United States. It provides RV sales, RV parts and services, after-market parts and accessories, and RV camping facilities. The company offers various new and used RVs; onsite general RV maintenance and repair services; and collision repair services, as well as sells and installs various parts and accessories, such as tow hitches, satellite dishes, and suspension systems.

