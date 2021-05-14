Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Summit Materials, Inc. is a construction material company. The company supplies aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete and asphalt primarily in the United States and western Canada. Summit Materials, Inc. is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SUM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Summit Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.

SUM stock opened at $32.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28 and a beta of 1.37. Summit Materials has a 52 week low of $10.37 and a 52 week high of $33.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The construction company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $398.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.77 million. Summit Materials had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.48) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Summit Materials will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Summit Materials news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $193,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,379.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the first quarter worth $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the first quarter worth $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Summit Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in Summit Materials by 73.8% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,548 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Summit Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

