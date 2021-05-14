BMO Capital Markets Increases Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Price Target to $14.00

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on NDLS. Zacks Investment Research raised Noodles & Company from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Piper Sandler raised Noodles & Company from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised Noodles & Company from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Shares of Noodles & Company stock opened at $10.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.42. Noodles & Company has a 52-week low of $4.36 and a 52-week high of $12.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $492.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.21.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Noodles & Company had a negative return on equity of 21.18% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Noodles & Company will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Kathryn Rae Lockhart sold 2,500 shares of Noodles & Company stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,364. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David James Boennighausen sold 5,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total value of $53,615.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 318,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,227,278.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,960 shares of company stock valued at $207,349. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NDLS. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Noodles & Company during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,726,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Noodles & Company by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,477,148 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,669,000 after purchasing an additional 374,650 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Noodles & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,037,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Noodles & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,459,000. Finally, Prospector Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Noodles & Company by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 834,033 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,589,000 after purchasing an additional 127,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

About Noodles & Company

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 29, 2020, the company operated 378 company-owned and 76 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia. Noodles & Company was founded in 1995 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

