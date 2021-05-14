CI First Asset Canadian Convertible Bond ETF Common (CXF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on May 28th

CI First Asset Canadian Convertible Bond ETF Common (TSE:CXF) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th.

CXF stock opened at C$10.18 on Friday. CI First Asset Canadian Convertible Bond ETF Common has a twelve month low of C$8.53 and a twelve month high of C$10.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.17.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for CI First Asset Canadian Convertible Bond ETF Common Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI First Asset Canadian Convertible Bond ETF Common and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.