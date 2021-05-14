Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Stock Holdings Decreased by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 233,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 16,025 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $5,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXEL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Exelixis by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,588,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $353,001,000 after acquiring an additional 3,947,225 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Exelixis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,911,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Exelixis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,321,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Exelixis by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,662,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $234,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Exelixis by 88.5% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 2,309,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,095 shares in the last quarter. 81.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Exelixis from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.13.

In related news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.11, for a total transaction of $1,437,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 6,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $140,820.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 433,752 shares of company stock valued at $10,019,182 over the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Exelixis stock opened at $25.45 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.01. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.18 and a 1-year high of $27.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.02, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. Exelixis had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $270.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. Exelixis’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

