Raymond James Trust N.A. Decreases Stock Holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY)

Raymond James Trust N.A. reduced its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,308 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AY. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the first quarter worth approximately $26,976,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 3.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,904,000 after buying an additional 3,562 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 22,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at $437,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at $5,299,000. Institutional investors own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AY shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.25.

NASDAQ AY opened at $34.48 on Friday. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a 12 month low of $23.27 and a 12 month high of $48.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.44.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.04). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 3.86%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. This is an increase from Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is 275.41%.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns and manages renewable energy, natural gas, transmission and transportation infrastructures, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 28 assets comprising 1,591 MW of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 1,166 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

