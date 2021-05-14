Raymond James Trust N.A. Acquires New Position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Ferguson in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Ferguson in the first quarter valued at approximately $17,487,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Ferguson in the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in Ferguson in the first quarter valued at approximately $438,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferguson during the first quarter worth $495,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FERG shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Ferguson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.00.

FERG stock opened at $129.55 on Friday. Ferguson plc has a 12-month low of $116.70 and a 12-month high of $134.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $126.88.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a $0.729 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 2.3%.

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

