Raymond James Trust N.A. Purchases 7,347 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 141.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,526 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,347 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KKR. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on KKR. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.50 to $62.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. KKR & Co. Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.95.

Shares of KKR stock opened at $55.12 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.51. The company has a market cap of $31.78 billion, a PE ratio of 33.82, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.43 and a 12-month high of $59.15.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.13. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.34%.

In other news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total transaction of $1,351,800.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,351,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. acquired 11,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.24 per share, for a total transaction of $300,001.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,742,546 shares of company stock worth $121,410,741. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

