Aldebaran Financial Inc. Has $2.96 Million Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Aldebaran Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 2.6% of Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $4,370,566,000. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $1,126,076,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,111,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,794,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638,263 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,958,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,029,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 574.1% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,557,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JNJ. Raymond James lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.45.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $169.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $447.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $133.65 and a 12-month high of $173.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $164.21 and its 200 day moving average is $157.52.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

